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Tottenham ready to take 'perfect opportunity' to sack Igor Tudor after Nottingham Forest humiliation
Interim reign reaches breaking point
According to Football Insider, the mood at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has shifted from cautious optimism to desperation following the weekend’s heavy loss. Despite a resilient draw against Liverpool and a confidence-boosting win over Atletico Madrid earlier in the week, the capitulation against Forest appears to have made Tudor’s position untenable. The statistics make for grim reading; since his appointment, Tudor has managed just one win and one draw in seven outings, overseeing five defeats while his side have conceded 20 goals. This latest setback marks only the third time in Premier League history that Spurs have lost at home by three or more goals to a side starting the day in the bottom four.
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Historic lows spark boardroom panic
While the club initially hoped Tudor would navigate the squad through to the end of the campaign, the threat of relegation has forced a rethink. The current tally of 30 points from 31 games equals Tottenham's lowest-ever return at this stage of a top-flight season, a record dating back to the 1914-15 campaign. Football Insider sources indicate that internal discussions are already "accelerating" as the board looks to use the two-week domestic hiatus to install a replacement. Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has apparently suggested that Roberto De Zerbi remains the frontrunner due to his proven Premier League pedigree, though the club's managers from the past, including Harry Redknapp and Glenn Hoddle, have also been mentioned in connection with a short-term rescue mission.
The search for a permanent solution
The primary dilemma for the Spurs board is whether a top-tier candidate like De Zerbi would be willing to step into a volatile relegation scrap at this late point in the season. While initial plans favoured a summer appointment, the reality of being a solitary point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham has changed the timeline. The club is believed to be in active talks with multiple candidates, but a final long-term commitment may hinge on the team’s ability to secure their Premier League status. For now, the focus remains on finding a figure capable of stopping the defensive rot that has seen the team fall to the brink of the bottom three.
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Relegation battle looms
The international break provides a vital window for the board to potentially appoint a successor before the Premier League's final push begins next month. A daunting schedule awaits the struggling north London side, featuring high-stakes away fixtures against Sunderland and Wolves, bookending a crucial home clash with Brighton on April 18. Whoever takes the dugout must secure immediate results to halt the defensive rot and prevent a catastrophic slide into the Championship.
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