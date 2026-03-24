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Tottenham hold talks with ex-Bundesliga manager as new candidate emerges amid Igor Tudor uncertainty
Spurs identify Hutter as potential successor
The hierarchy at Tottenham are weighing up their options as the club's season continues to spiral, with Hutter emerging as a serious contender for the managerial post. The 56-year-old Austrian has been out of work since leaving Monaco in October 2025 and is highly regarded by the Spurs board for his previous successes in the Bundesliga.
While reports in England have suggested that formal negotiations are well underway, information from Sky Sportindicates that no concrete talks have taken place yet. However, Hutter remains high on the shortlist should the club decide to make a change during the international break, as they look to steer themselves away from the foot of the Premier League table.
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De Zerbi remains in the frame
Hutter is not the only high-profile name being linked with the vacancy in north London. Former Brighton and Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly open to the move, though any permanent agreement would likely depend on the club maintaining their top-flight status. The Italian's expansive style of play has made him a coveted figure across Europe, despite a mixed end to his tenure in Ligue 1.
The situation remains complex, with some reports suggesting that a deal for De Zerbi could include a break clause if the club suffers the ignominy of relegation. For now, Spurs are evaluating multiple profiles to ensure they have a contingency plan in place as they prepare for a gruelling final stretch of the campaign.
Tudor in mourning after father's passing
The search for a new manager comes at an incredibly sensitive time for current boss Tudor. Beyond the team's struggling form, the Croatian is dealing with a significant personal loss. Following the recent home defeat, the manager would not fulfil his post-match media obligations due to an immediate family bereavement, after being informed that his father, Mario, had passed away.
On the pitch, the statistics are increasingly grim for Tudor. Since he arrived to replace Thomas Frank in February, he has secured only one point from five league matches.
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Relegation battle looms after Forest defeat
The urgency to find a solution has been heightened by a devastating 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, a result that ensured the club remain just one point above the relegation zone. Fans have grown increasingly frustrated as the side endures its worst run of form in nearly a century, having failed to register a league victory in 13 matches.
With an international break providing a brief cushion, the Spurs leadership must decide whether to stick with Tudor or install a new figure like Hutter or De Zerbi. Upon their return, the team faces a must-win trip to Sunderland before a series of high-stakes fixtures that will define whether they remain in the Premier League or face life in the Championship.