Top talent Nicolò Tresoldi faces a difficult choice between three top countries

The talented striker was born in Italy and spent part of his childhood there. Eventually, Tresoldi moved to Hannover in Germany at the age of 13. He has held a German passport since 2022, which means he currently plays for Die Mannschaft at youth level. In addition to his Italian and German passports, he also holds an Argentine passport, as his mother is from there.

Tresoldi has so far always played for the German youth teams, in the Under-19s and currently in the Under-21s. According to reports in BILD, the Argentine Football Association has already made initial contact with the player and his family to try to persuade him. Argentina could therefore beat Italy and Germany to his signature in this case.











