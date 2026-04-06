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توب 20 روشنKooora
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Top 20 Roshen: Ronaldo takes Tony’s place… and Mané joins Kinyonis

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The Portuguese legend is back on top once again

Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League saw a number of notable events, chief among them the return of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr’s captain, following his recovery from injury.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Najma 5-2, whilst Al-Hilal were held to a 2-2 draw in front of their own fans against Al-Taawoun, and Al-Ahli defeated Damac 3-0.

Read also... Details of Inzaghi’s meeting with Al-Hilal stars after the Al-Taawoun shock
Read also... For Benzema’s sake... A ‘secret clause’ in Conceição’s contract exposes Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Hazm 1-0, whilst Al-Qadisiyah lost to Al-Ittifaq in the Eastern Province derby, 3-2.


  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Player of the Match

    The editors at "Koora" have named Ronaldo as the star of Matchday 27 in the Roshen League, with his stunning performance setting him apart from the rest.

    Ronaldo edged out Al-Qadsia striker Julian Quiñones of Mexico, as well as Al-Taawoun’s Andre Gerotto and Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Al-Ittihad).


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  • Al Nassr v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Why was Ronaldo chosen?

    Aside from Cristiano Ronaldo’s success in scoring two goals, he stole the show as the standout star of the Saudi Pro League in Matchday 27, thanks to his intelligent movements inside the penalty area, his exceptional ability to read the game and exploit spaces, as well as his clear role in breaking down the opposition’s defence and creating chances for his teammates, once again confirming his technical prowess and decisive influence on the pitch.

    Read also... Points deduction or relegation... Financial regulator shocks Al-Nassr with surprise decision
    Read also... Cristiano Ronaldo’s first comment after the star’s five-goal haul and Roshen’s
    100th Read also... Jesus: Ronaldo isn’t selfish... and I chose to rest him for this reason

    The Portuguese star’s brilliance was not limited to scoring alone, but extended to his leadership of the team’s attack, where he posed a constant threat to the opposition’s goal throughout the match, whether through his perfect positioning or his off-the-ball movements, making him a decisive factor in the course of the game.

    This outstanding performance coincided with Ronaldo reaching his 100th appearance in the Roshen League, a figure that reflects his consistency and significant impact since joining, having scored 97 goals during this run, thereby continuing to cement his status as one of the most prominent stars in the competition’s history in a short space of time.

  • Order 20 Ones

    "Koora" previously announced its selection of the top 20 players of the season, based on a rigorous cumulative assessment by the editors of the leading Arabic sports website.

    This is the second season of the competition; the first edition saw Salem Al-Dossari crowned the winner after a fierce contest with Ronaldo, based on a joint selection by the website’s editors and readers.

    One point is awarded to each player selected for the team of the round, as part of the cumulative ranking, whilst the best player of the round receives 3 points.

    After Ronaldo was named Player of the Round, he moved into first place with 21 points, level with Englishman Ivan Toney, the star of Al-Ahli Jeddah.


    Cristiano Ronaldo

    21 points

    1

    Ivan Toney

    21 points

    2

    João Félix

    18 points

    3

    Karim Benzema

    15 points

    4

    Sadio Mané

    12 points

    5

    Ruben Neves

    12 points

    6

    Julian Kenyonis

    11 points

    7

    Theo Hernández

    10 points

    8

    Riyad Mahrez

    10 points

    9

    Milenković-Savić

    7 points

    10

    Salem Al-Dossari

    5 points

    11

    Rodgers Martinez

    5 points

    12

    Kalidou Koulibaly

    5 points

    13

    Mourad Batna

    4 points

    14

    Kostas Fortounis

    4 points

    15

    Yannick Carrasco

    4 points

    16

    Mohamed Simakan

    4 points

    17

    Marcelo Brozović

    3 points

    18

    Winderson Galeno

    3 points

    19

    Kingsley Coman

    3 points

    20

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  • The ideal line-up for Matchday 27 of the Top 20 Roshen

    Goalkeeping

    Milson (Al-Taawoun): Despite conceding two goals against Al-Hilal, he was the standout goalkeeper of the round, saving six attempts, three of which were inside the penalty area.

    Defence

    André Gerotto (Al-Taawoun): He put in a stunning performance against Al-Hilal and scored a brace for the first time in his professional career.

    Ahmed Hegazi (Neom): He was one of the standout defenders of the round, making 11 defensive contributions: blocking four shots, making four clearances, winning back five balls, and winning four duels (both ground and aerial).

    Jack Hendry (Al-Ittifaq): He put in a good performance against Al-Qadisiyah both defensively and offensively, and made it into the Team of the Week by scoring a goal.

    Midfield

    Fabinho (Al-Ittihad): He continues to deliver standout performances despite Al-Ittihad’s dip in form this season, acting as a defensive rock in midfield and putting in a tremendous effort following Diaby’s sending-off.

    Ziad Al-Juhani (Al-Ahli): He capitalised on the absence of Valentin Atanga and put in a flawless performance in every aspect, with forward and key passes boasting 93% accuracy.

    Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Al-Ittihad): Came on as a substitute and led Al-Ittihad to a hard-fought victory over Al-Hazm by scoring the only goal of the match.

    Hattan Bahbari (Al-Khulud): He continued his fine form this season, skilfully setting up two goals.


    Attack

    Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr): He scored two goals and put in a flawless performance against Al-Najma, playing a pivotal role in Al-Nassr’s victory with his outstanding tactical play.

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr): The undisputed man of the match following his return from injury, displaying superb physical and technical form.

    Kenyonis (Al-Qadsia): He scored a brace that put him at the top of the Roshen League scoring charts, level on 26 goals with Ivan Toni.