Tom Brady vs Barcelona! La Liga giants line up shock friendly against Birmingham City

Immediately following the conclusion of their English stay, the squad will fly directly to Nairobi, Kenya. A high-profile friendly against a major European rival, likely Liverpool, is scheduled for either August 9 or August 10. The team will then return to Catalonia before embarking on a brief trip to Morocco for a second African fixture on August 14. These two matches, which will see the return of several key internationals, are expected to generate around €10 million (£9m/$12m) for the club. This substantial revenue will effectively balance the operational expenses incurred during the initial training phase in England.