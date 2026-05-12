Thomas Frank to make football return as rival for fellow ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Frank and Postecoglou are set to reignite their rivalry this summer, but this time the battle will take place in the television studio rather than the technical area.

Both managers, who have recently spent time in the Tottenham hotseat, have been snapped up by rival broadcasters for the 2026 World Cup. Frank has agreed to join the BBC as one of their headline analysts, while Postecoglou has signed a deal to provide expert opinion for ITV.