In an interview with ESPN, the Brazilian quelled speculation, insisting that reports suggesting he harboured doubts about his future at Barça were pure fiction.
Translated by
"There's a bloke who just lies": Barcelona winger Raphinha hits back
"Ever since I arrived in Barcelona, there has been speculation about my departure from the club right from day one," said Raphinha, addressing the Spanish media in no uncertain terms: "There's a bloke out there who's simply lying." The 29-year-old did not name this "bloke," yet it is clear which report had him so worked up.
The Barcelona-based newspaper Sport had reported in early May that Raphinha had "existential doubts" he had supposedly discovered during a recent "period of self-reflection". According to the article, he had informed the club of this and left the door open to staying. The forward insists, however, that none of that ever happened.
- Getty Images Sport
Raphinha could return against Real Madrid in El Clásico.
Raphinha's contract runs until 2028, so there is no immediate need for extension talks. The Brazil international has been in fine form this season. Despite repeated injury setbacks, he has scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in 31 competitive matches.
Sidelined since late March with a thigh injury, he returned to the squad for the 2-1 win over CA Osasuna and could now make his comeback in Sunday's Clásico against Real Madrid, a game in which Barça can wrap up the league title.
Raphinha: Performance data and statistics at FC Barcelona
Games 175 goals Goals 73 assists. Assists: 59 59