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"Then you become ice-cold": Deniz Undav admires Harry Kane for a specific ability

DFB-Pokal
VfB Stuttgart
Bayern Munich
D. Undav
H. Kane

VfB Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav wants to emulate Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane.

"He shows real composure in front of goal. That cool-headedness of his. I've noticed that, with almost every shot, he pauses for a split second, takes a breath, and then fires," Undav told Sky ahead of Saturday's DFB-Pokal final (8:00 pm CET on ARD and Sky), where the two strikers will go head-to-head.

  • "Composure in front of goal is 'very important' for strikers because it makes your shots more accurate," Undav explained. "If you drill that every day, you become ice-cold. If I had a bit more of that, I'd surely finish more chances."

    In Saturday's Berlin final, the defending champions are "complete underdogs against the record winners," the 29-year-old explained. "Bayern are the clear favourites, and there's no point pretending otherwise. Still, anything can happen in a single game. We know we can disrupt them, unsettle them. We'll give it our all."

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  • Deniz Undav: "If we win, everyone gets a kebab."

    After the match, the squad will celebrate with a "victory kebab"—a tradition that began in Berlin. "If we win, everyone's having a kebab," Undav says. "I'll watch a few YouTube videos about the top five kebabs in Berlin and decide which one I like."

    After that, Undav will join Germany at the World Cup—and he could be carrying a new VfB contract with him. "There's no reason why not," he states. "I've said many times that I enjoy playing here; I feel at home. I feel like a Stuttgart native, even if I'm not one. We're not far apart; it's just the small details."

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DFB-Pokal
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB