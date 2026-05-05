Teammates take issue with selfish behaviour: Kylian Mbappé appears to be increasingly isolated at Real Madrid

Reports claim Mbappé has recently shown an extremely "self-centred" attitude on and off the pitch, a behaviour that has drawn strong disapproval within the club. His perceived plethora of privileges is also rankling.

He is alleged to have shown disrespect to a member of staff during training and to have arrived 40 minutes late for a team lunch, on both occasions facing no punishment.

As a result, Mbappé is becoming increasingly isolated within the squad, maintaining close ties only with his French teammates—Ferland Mendy, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga.