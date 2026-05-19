Talks are reportedly underway: will Salih Özcan stay in the Bundesliga after leaving BVB?

Sceptics in Cologne are again insisting that the 28-year-old defensive midfielder is beyond the Billy Goats' budget, yet behind the scenes the picture looks different: the report states that FC officials and the player's representatives have already held a direct, in-depth meeting. No concrete figures have been mentioned yet.

Özcan only recently left Borussia Dortmund after four years. It is no secret that the Cologne-born player, who wore the FC jersey for almost 15 years before his departure in the summer of 2022 (including a temporary loan spell at Holstein Kiel), has completely lost his heart to the cathedral city.

Sources claim that, under the right conditions, the midfielder—who has represented Turkey at international level—could envisage a return to the club he loves. That may be especially true given his frustrating season at Dortmund: under coach Niko Kovac, Özcan found himself stuck on the bench. In the Turkish national team, by contrast, his abilities are valued and he is a fixture in the squad preparing for the upcoming World Cup.