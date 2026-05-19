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Jochen Tittmar

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Talks are reportedly underway: will Salih Özcan stay in the Bundesliga after leaving BVB?

Bundesliga
Transfers
FC Koeln
S. Ozcan

1. FC Köln have lost Eric Martel to 1. FSV Mainz 05 on a free transfer. Salih Özcan, who is also leaving BVB on a free transfer, is reportedly being considered as his replacement.

According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, plans for a spectacular move to re-sign Özcan are taking shape.

  • Sceptics in Cologne are again insisting that the 28-year-old defensive midfielder is beyond the Billy Goats' budget, yet behind the scenes the picture looks different: the report states that FC officials and the player's representatives have already held a direct, in-depth meeting. No concrete figures have been mentioned yet.

    Özcan only recently left Borussia Dortmund after four years. It is no secret that the Cologne-born player, who wore the FC jersey for almost 15 years before his departure in the summer of 2022 (including a temporary loan spell at Holstein Kiel), has completely lost his heart to the cathedral city. 

    Sources claim that, under the right conditions, the midfielder—who has represented Turkey at international level—could envisage a return to the club he loves. That may be especially true given his frustrating season at Dortmund: under coach Niko Kovac, Özcan found himself stuck on the bench. In the Turkish national team, by contrast, his abilities are valued and he is a fixture in the squad preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

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    Özcan has attracted interest from several suitors.

    However, FC are not the only suitors. After a proposed move to Genoa fell through last winter, Werder Bremen are now showing interest, while there are also vague rumours linking him with top Turkish clubs. 

    Cologne's sporting director, Thomas Kessler, has maintained regular contact with Özcan, so if all club committees give the green light, the transfer could move quickly. 

    With 177 Bundesliga appearances, 28 international caps and 19 Champions League outings, Özcan offers the robustness and leadership currently missing in the squad. His ability to operate in both defensive and attacking midfield roles would plug two key gaps in Cologne's midfield.

  • Is there a shake-up in Cologne's midfield?

    Cologne's top-flight survival triggers their obligation to sign Tom Krauß, who will join Mainz 05 on a permanent deal, and Isak Johannesson is also staying. Denis Huseinbasic, though, is likely to depart despite having a contract until 2027; the club will listen to offers.

    The future of 19-year-old talent Felipe Chavez, however, remains uncertain. The youngster logged only 108 minutes after the winter break, making it unlikely that the club will exercise the mid-single-digit million purchase option agreed with Bayern Munich, which includes a buy-back clause for the Bavarians.

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    Cologne is looking to sign two new players for its midfield

    Kessler has already secured alternatives, with two new centre-backs expected to arrive. Danish Under-21 international Silas Andersen (BK Häcken) was a target in the winter, but he subsequently extended his Swedish deal.

    Meanwhile, rumours suggest a potential dream return for Ellyes Skhiri, though the 31-year-old is under contract at Eintracht Frankfurt until 2027, prompting questions over the financial feasibility of such a move at FC.