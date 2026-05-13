Switzerland squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Aside from a bleak run from 1970 to 1990, Switzerland have been World Cup regulars over the years and booked their spot in North America with a strong qualifying run.

Paired with Kosovo, Slovenia and Sweden, the Swiss went unbeaten through their six matches, winning four of them and scoring 14 goals in total to finish three points clear at the top of the standings. Their reward was a pretty kind-looking World Cup group where they will face co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Nati don't have an incredible record on the global stage, with their best result being quarter-final appearances in 1934 and 1954. They have also been eliminated at the last-16 stage at the last three World Cups, but with a number of experienced older heads and some exciting youngsters in their squad, Switzerland could well end up being a dark horse for a run deep into the knockout stages, even if recognisable names like Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer and Haris Seferovic have called it a day at international level.

With leading figures like Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka in the Switzerland squad, there is plenty of knowledge and knowhow available to head coach Murat Yakin, who will be keen to get the best out of his talented but mercurial attackers, too.