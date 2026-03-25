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Khaled Mahmoud

Steven Gerrard tells Liverpool a 'box office' signing is needed to replace Mohamed Salah this summer

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Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has sent a clear message to the Anfield hierarchy regarding the monumental task of replacing Mohamed Salah. The iconic former captain believes the club must break the bank for one of the top forwards in the world to fill the void left by the Egyptian King's impending departure.

  • The end of an era at Anfield

    The Reds were rocked this week by the confirmation that Salah will bring his legendary nine-year stint at Liverpool to an end following the conclusion of the current campaign. Despite having a year left on his deal, the Egyptian has come to an agreement with the club to forgo a significant sum to facilitate a free transfer this summer, with the Saudi Pro League remains a heavily touted destination.

    In an emotional video posted to his Instagram account, Salah appeared to address the fans directly, saying: "Hello everyone, unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season."

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    Gerrard's blueprint for the future

    Speaking on TNT Sports, Reds legend Gerrard was adamant that the club cannot afford to take a developmental approach when identifying a successor for their talismanic forward. The former Al-Ettifaq manager insisted that only a player of the highest calibre will suffice if Liverpool are to maintain their competitive edge at the top of the Premier League and in Europe.

    "You have to buy someone who is box office, or you are not replacing him," Gerrard explained during the broadcast. "They have to be top-end, top three [or] four wingers in the world to replace Salah because that’s what Mo has been."

  • Michael Olise and the £173m price tag

    Among the names linked with a move to Merseyside is Bayern Munich star Michael Olise. Reports in Germany have suggested that Liverpool are prepared to sanction a move worth a staggering €200 million (£173m) to lure the Frenchman away from the Allianz Arena, a figure that would represent a significant statement of intent from the FSG-led ownership group.

    Olise, who has impressed since moving to the Bundesliga, fits the "box office" description provided by Gerrard. However, he is not the only name on the shortlist. Liverpool are also said to be monitoring several other high-profile targets including RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande and established Premier League stars like Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus and Yankuba Minteh as they evaluate their options for the post-Salah era.

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    A difficult transition ahead

    Replacing a player who has consistently delivered at least 20 goals per season is no easy feat, and the vacancy on the right wing will be the biggest challenge facing the club's recruitment department this summer. With Salah having been a cornerstone of the club's success under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, the pressure to get this signing right is immense.

    While younger prospects like Diomande have shown flashes of brilliance, Gerrard’s insistence on a proven superstar reflects the anxieties of the fanbase. If the Reds are to compete for major honours next season, finding a player who can replicate Salah's "box office" impact will be the defining story of the transfer window.

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