Steven Gerrard issues verdict on potential Arne Slot sacking amid 'sadness' over Liverpool's dismal form

Despite a record-breaking £446 million investment in new players last summer, Slot’s second season has stalled significantly. Liverpool currently languish 21 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and face a steep uphill battle to secure Champions League football for next term, much to Gerrard's dismay.

"I think if the ownership and the people above, they see that gap, the villa, and United stretches or gets any worse, I worry for the manager's position," Gerrard told talkSPORT. "I don't want to see that happen. I'm a huge fan of Arne Slot. I was blown away by his first season. I must say, he's a good man, he's obviously a very, very good coach, the job he's done.

"I think the key to this situation will be the Fulham game, in terms of if he can put more heat on United and Villa, and he can stay in the PSG game into next week, I think everything will be fine and in a better place in five, six days' time. But if this was to get any worse, I'd be worried for the manager, I must say."

He added on Liverpool's drop in standards: "I think in terms of the sadness, I'm feeling that more than you, let me tell you, in terms of watching them individually and collectively. Because they've come so far away from the team identity, what they've set in terms of standards for the past years."