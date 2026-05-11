"Soft approach" over tough talk: Max Eberl reportedly facing explosive allegations at FC Bayern

Since taking office, Eberl has secured the long-term loyalty of key players such as Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala, though at the cost of hefty pay rises. In Davies' case, the club's investment is under scrutiny because of his growing medical record.

The Canadian suffered a cruciate ligament tear shortly after signing his extension and has not regained full fitness since. He is currently sidelined with another muscle injury—his third since returning in February. "That is, of course, very bitter, especially for him and, naturally, for us too," sporting director Christoph Freund recently stated. "He has never really got into a rhythm. It hurts, of course, and it's obviously a difficult phase for him mentally at the moment."

Even before these expensive extensions, Eberl had faced internal friction at the German record champions. Honorary president Uli Hoeneß admitted last autumn that there was "some friction" with Eberl, describing him as "quite sensitive" in discussions.

The club's patron and powerful supervisory board member also sparked debate by publicly ordering a sale at the end of the last summer transfer window. Eberl had hoped to make another marquee signing after the surprise sale of Kingsley Coman, but Hoeneß insisted on pursuing only loan targets. Eberl complied, eventually bringing in Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea FC for a record loan fee of €16.5 million.