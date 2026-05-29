AFP
Sergio Ramos-led takeover at Sevilla collapses just three days before deadline
Takeover talks break down
According to a report from The Athletic, the Ramos-backed consortium had initially agreed a €444 million deal to purchase 85 per cent of Sevilla's shares. However, the multi-million euro buyout collapsed after the bidding group dramatically altered their initial financial proposal during a late meeting, as previously reported by El Desmarque and El Pais. Sources close to the current selling shareholders now consider the entire transaction completely off, with both parties conceding that the damaged situation is highly unlikely to be salvaged.
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Proposals clash over equity
The breakdown occurred after the legendary defender's team presented an entirely new investment structure. Ramos, alongside the Five Eleven fund and Mexican investors, shifted from the initial €275m outright purchase to offer a reduced upfront sum of €100m for an initial 18 per cent stake. While sources close to the bid argued this new proportional equity value was higher, selling shareholders felt the move was inconsistent and represented a clear step down from the original agreement.
Guarantees questioned ahead of deadline
The new plan aimed to gradually increase the consortium's stake to 60 per cent through a staggered capital injection, backed by the bank Santander. Insiders within La Liga noted that the proposed €120m capital increase would have crucially rebalanced Sevilla's accounts by covering their exact losses from the last four years. However, the club's current shareholders harboured serious doubts over the revised structure, believing the new proposal lacked both certainty and half of the required financial guarantees.
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Sevilla pivot to new buyers
With the exclusive negotiating period set to expire on May 31, Sevilla are wasting no time and are already actively looking for an alternative takeover proposal. Ramos, who has been a free agent since leaving Mexican outfit Monterrey in December, is currently planning a formal press conference to publicly address the failed bid. The Andalusian club must move quickly to secure fresh investment to stabilise their precarious financial fair play position ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.