Sergio Ramos or Rio Ferdinand? Harry Maguire picks his centre-half GOAT as Man Utd defender also names the Premier League’s best

Manchester United are doing their bit to aid the development of future superstars, as they team up with DHL Express to deliver a professional-grade, all-weather football pitch to a remote community in Mae Suek, Thailand - providing high-quality infrastructure to one of the most geographically isolated regions in the world where over 85% of the population are lifelong Red Devils supporters .

Former United left-back Patrice Evra made a surprise appearance at the official unveiling, and said of the exciting project: “The 'Delivering Dreams' campaign with DHL Express is fantastic. When I saw the smiles on the kids' faces when they played on this beautiful football pitch for the first time, it was a moment I won’t forget. When I was that age, I didn't have the opportunity or the luxury to play on that kind of pitch. It’s an amazing campaign and an honour to be chosen to cut the cord and be the first one playing on the pitch with those kids."

Current United star Diogo Dalot said of providing state-of-the-art facilities for the stars of tomorrow: “For me, everything started on small pitches. In my hometown, I grew up playing on small concrete courts with goals that had no nets. If we didn't have goals, we would just use two water bottles to mark the posts. You always find a way to make it work because the beautiful side of football is just wanting to play and enjoy the sport. When I think back to those days, I can only imagine how happy the community will be when they see a brand-new football pitch that looks as beautiful as this one will.”