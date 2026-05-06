Borussia Dortmund are continuing their charm offensive to secure Kenneth Eichhorn and are determined to sign the 16-year-old midfield prospect from Hertha BSC this summer.
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Sebastian Kehl has likely made a significant mistake, as BVB are working hard to secure Ole Book's dream transfer
According to Sport Bild, former sporting director Sebastian Kehl was sceptical about signing Eichhorn, yet the player remains Ole Book's top target for next summer.
Book is said to be a big admirer of Eichhorn and is eager to persuade the defensive midfielder to move to Dortmund. A face-to-face meeting between Book and Eichhorn took place in April, during which BVB's chances of securing the transfer of the sought-after talent reportedly improved significantly.
Although Bild recently claimed that Eichhorn was unenthusiastic about BVB's results-oriented, less creative style under coach Niko Kovac, the midfielder now views the club as an attractive destination following his chat with Book.
- IMAGO / Maximilian Koch
BVB transfers: Book determined not to repeat Kehl's major error
The face-to-face meeting was also seen as Book's opportunity to rectify a mistake made by his predecessor Kehl, according to Sport Bild. Kehl had never met Fabio Silva in person; the forward had joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer for nearly €23 million, yet arrived for his medical with a recently operated adductor, leaving BVB officials stunned.
The deal went ahead, and while Silva has shown flashes of ability, he remains a super-sub, consistently failing to seize his opportunities in the starting XI. Rumours have persistently surfaced that the forward wanted to leave BVB after only a few months, frustrated by Serhou Guirassy's presence and his own limited game-time in the first half of the season.
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Eichhorn can trigger a release clause to leave Hertha BSC, but BVB face stiff competition.
That scenario has not applied to Eichhorn at Hertha BSC this season. The U17 national team captain missed almost three months with a serious syndesmotic ligament injury, then sat out an additional red-card suspension. Otherwise, under coach Stefan Leitl, he anchored the capital club's midfield and provided a bright spot even as the team once again failed to secure promotion.
It is widely expected that Eichhorn will activate the release clause in his contract, which runs until 2029. For a fixed fee of €12 million, the young star can leave the capital this summer.
According to Sport Bild, the youngster and his family are taking a remarkably mature approach: he is not interested in a stopgap move. Any summer transfer will target a regular Champions League participant that can offer immediate, meaningful game time. A loan back to Berlin or a season-long apprenticeship at a mid-table side is therefore unlikely.
Financially powerful English clubs are already ruled out by Brexit regulations, which permit them to sign only players aged 18 or over, while Eichhorn will not turn 18 until July 2027.
That leaves the domestic elite—Bayern, BVB, Leipzig and Leverkusen—locked in a fierce race, while former dark horse Eintracht Frankfurt now appears to have fallen out of contention.
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FC Bayern remains in the race for Eichhorn.
For much of the transfer window, Leverkusen was considered the favourite to sign him. A decisive factor is Ibrahim Maza. The former Hertha player moved to Bayer Leverkusen last summer, and his development has gone according to plan ever since. Eichhorn and Maza are said to be in close contact. Furthermore, the 16-year-old is impressed by the Werkself's dominant possession-based style.
Bayern Munich, however, can leverage its status as a European heavyweight. Vincent Kompany has shown over the past two years that the argument that young talents struggle on the banks of the Isar no longer holds water, and the team's fluidity under the Belgian is higher than it has been for some time.
Recent reports confirm that Eichhorn remains "on Bayern's list" for the coming season, with the club insisting they "definitely" want him and viewing him "as a player for the future".
Kennet Eichhorn: Performance statistics for Hertha BSC
Missions 18 Appearances lasting over 90 minutes 2 goals Goals 1 assist assists 0 Yellow cards 7 Red cards 1