Sam Kerr IS leaving Chelsea! Prolific Australian striker set to complete dramatic transfer back to NWSL

The destination for the next chapter of Kerr’s career has already been identified. The Matildas talisman is expected to lead the line for NWSL expansion outfit Denver Summit FC. The Colorado-based side has quickly established itself as a potential heavyweight, boasting an ownership group that includes NFL legend Peyton Manning and Olympic skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

Kerr joining Denver represents a major coup for the American league as it continues to assert its financial dominance on the global stage. Kerr remains the NWSL’s all-time record goal-scorer from her previous stints with Sky Blue FC and the Chicago Red Stars, and her return is seen as a statement of intent for the growing competition.