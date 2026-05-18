'We're not safe' - Roberto De Zerbi warns Tottenham they still 'have to fight' for Premier League survival ahead of Chelsea clash

Tottenham head into Tuesday's crucial trip to Chelsea needing arguably just one more point to mathematically secure their top-flight status. Following West Ham's defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, Spurs sit two points clear of the Hammers with a superior goal difference and a game in hand, but De Zerbi is refusing to let complacency creep into his dressing room. Dismissing any talk of Tottenham being relaxed and already planning for the summer, the Spurs boss was adamant that the focus must remain entirely on the pitch

De Zerbi highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating: "We can’t forget one month ago what the situation was. We are not safe yet. It is not correct if I answer you now; before answering your question, we have to [secure] a point in the Premier League... we have to fight and play very well. We have to keep focused on the game, and then we can answer and hold a big press conference."