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Roberto De Zerbi over Harry Redknapp! Will troubled Tottenham pay the price for ignoring familiar faces in Premier League survival battle?
Next Spurs manager: Tudor's reign lasted 44 days
There were suggestions that Spurs could head down that path when relieving Danish tactician Frank of his duties on February 11. Reins were instead passed to Croatian coach Tudor, but he lasted just seven games across 44 days before being ushered through the exits himself.
While one interim appointment did not play out as planned, the option of making another has been available to the Tottenham board. Former favourites such as Redknapp and Hoddle have seen their names thrown into the mix, alongside the likes of former first-team bosses Ryan Mason and Tim Sherwood.
Rather than side with someone that knows the club, with passion and fighting spirit needing to be rekindled, Tottenham are seemingly ready to place their trust in former Brighton and Marseille manager De Zerbi.
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Is De Zerbi the right option for Tottenham?
He has already faced opposition from certain fan groups, with camp division the last thing that Spurs need right now. Quizzed on whether another gamble is being taken, albeit a slightly more calculated one, ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Friedel - speaking via Gambling.com, the best place to find UK Online Casinos - told GOAL: “I think the Tottenham fans should welcome him with open arms if they can get him. I have reservations that he would consider taking the job without a break clause in the summer if they are relegated, which would be a shame because then you're hiring another manager to then change again in the summer.
“But if they could tempt someone like De Zerbi, then I think that would be an incredible get at this stage of the season because that's not easy. I think if you could get him and you could get him on a long-term deal and there's no break clause, I think that's excellent.
“If you couldn't, then I think they would have to go a way like a Harry Redknapp type or maybe a Ryan Mason, just somebody that knows the fans, a Tim Sherwood, a Glenn Hoddle, somebody that can get everyone together for these last seven games.”
Should Spurs have turned to somebody that knows the club?
Pressed on whether past experience of life at Spurs would serve the club better during a time of crisis, Friedel added: “I said that before they hired Tudor. I thought that it was a perfect time for a Harry Redknapp to go in. It really was. And nothing against Igor Tudor, I'm just for someone that knows the club, knows the Premier League.
“Also, looking at the players, they're so low on confidence and I mentioned Harry's name because I know him personally, I played for him and so I know how he would react with the fans and the media and how he would act with the players.
“But De Zerbi is an excellent coach and he knows the Premier League inside and out, which is hugely important right now. And I would like to think that in all of his coaching experience, he knows that right now is not the time for the tactics board, that this is a time for getting confidence in the players.
“Hopefully they have a couple of players back from injury as well, which would be like new signings at this stage of the season - they have been decimated with injuries the last two seasons. They're very good players in key roles with the team. So if you brought in De Zerbi, had two players at least back from injury, then I would be very confident that they'll stay in the Premier League.”
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Tottenham fixtures 2025-26: No more distractions in relegation battle
That is a bold shout with seven games remaining. Spurs do, however, just about have collective heads above water at present. They have slumped back to 17th in the Premier League - the position they finished in last season - and are only a solitary point above the drop zone.
Tudor picked up just one point from his five league games at the helm - a 1-1 draw at Liverpool - and oversaw elimination from the Champions League at the last-16 stage. There are no more distractions for Spurs to contend with and they will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Sunderland.