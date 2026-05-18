AFP
'We're going to miss you, legend' - Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong share farewell messages to 'inspirational' Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona striker confirms summer move
Yamal’s special bond with the legend
Lewandowski announced to the Barcelona supporters at the weekend that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending a successful four-year stint that saw him develop a special on-field partnership with Yamal.
The teenage sensation took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the man who has been his mentor and strike partner during his meteoric rise. He posted a simple yet poignant message: "We’re going to miss you, legend."
De Jong’s gratitude for the journey
De Jong shared a more extensive tribute, reflecting on the years spent alongside the Polish veteran both on and off the pitch. "Grateful for all the memories shared over the past years, in the locker room, on the pitch, and beyond football too. You’ve inspired so many people along the way. Wishing you and your family all the happiness and success in this next chapter, we will miss you Roberto," De Jong wrote.
Guard of honour and final tears
The tributes followed a night of heavy emotion at the Spotify Camp Nou, where Lewandowski was moved to tears during a 3-1 victory over Real Betis. Hansi Flick granted the forward a solitary walk of honour in the 83rd minute, allowing the stadium to thunderously chant his name one last time. Despite not scoring in his final home game, the legendary marksman remained on the pitch long after the final whistle to address a crowd that refused to let their number nine leave without a proper hero's send-off.
Lewandowski has represented Barcelona in 192 appearances across all competitions, scoring 119 goals and providing 24 assists. During his tenure, he has clinched seven trophies, including three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.
- AFP
Flick’s praises irreplaceable role model
Barca coach Flick, who also coached Lewandowski during their historic stint at Bayern Munich, was candid about the void the striker leaves behind. Describing him as a "true professional and a role model", Flick admitted that replacing a player of such calibre is an almost impossible task for the club’s scouting department.
As Lewandowski prepares for a fresh start after winning every domestic title in Spain, Barcelona now faces the daunting challenge of entering the 2026-27 season without the man who spearheaded their attack for four years.