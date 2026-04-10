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Porsche seized & death threats: The shocking reasons behind star Sao Paulo defender's sudden disappearance
Sao Paulo star goes missing before resurfacing in Ecuador
The sudden disappearance of Arboleda has escalated into a major crisis for Sao Paulo. The Ecuadorian centre-back has reportedly been unreachable since last Saturday after failing to attend his professional commitments with the club. Concerns quickly grew within the organisation as repeated attempts to contact the defender went unanswered for more than 48 hours. The situation took another twist when reports from Brazil suggested Arboleda had travelled to Ecuador, where he was seen in the city of Esmeraldas spending time with friends.
Club demands immediate explanation from absent defender
The disappearance has left teammates and club officials puzzled, particularly because the veteran defender is widely regarded as one of the most respected and well-liked figures in the dressing room. With uncertainty surrounding the player's whereabouts, Sao Paulo released a formal statement demanding clarification.
"Sao Paulo Futebol Clube informs that it has taken all appropriate measures and today sent a formal notification to the athlete Robert Abel Arboleda Escobar, who has not attended professional commitments since last Saturday (04), granting a period of 24 hours for the presentation of clarifications and regularization of his professional situation," the statement read.
Financial turmoil, seized car and alleged threats
Behind the scenes, troubling details have emerged regarding Arboleda’s personal finances. Despite earning around €160,000 per month, A Bola claim the 34-year-old has struggled with “total lack of financial control.” The situation reportedly worsened when authorities seized his Porsche Carrera in Brazil as collateral for unpaid debts.
Even more alarming are claims that Arboleda may have received death threats linked to his debts. Some reports suggest his sudden trip to Ecuador could have been an attempt to escape a dangerous situation rather than a simple personal leave. Investigations into his finances have also revealed that only around €2,000 remained across his bank accounts, while a lawsuit from former lawyer Karoline Brandao is seeking payment of approximately €132,000 in unpaid legal fees.
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Uncertainty surrounds defender’s future at Morumbi
Arboleda’s immediate future with Sao Paulo remains unclear as the club awaits his response to the formal notice. Failure to return and explain his absence could trigger disciplinary measures or even the termination of his contract, with reports claiming the club are already considering the latter option. The defender has been a key figure at the Morumbi since arriving from CD Universidad Catolica in 2017. During his time in Brazil, he helped the club win the Campeonato Paulista in 2021, Taca do Brasil in 2023 and Supercopa do Brasil in 2024.