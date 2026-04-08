'I refuse to work under these conditions!' - Ligue 1 coach slams club board as he announces departure

In a candid interview with Ouest-France, Pantaloni confirmed his decision to walk away from the dugout. The former Ajaccio boss arrived in 2024 with the clear objective of securing promotion from Ligue 2, a feat the club have achieved immediately by returning to the top flight in 2025. However, success on the pitch has not translated into harmony behind the scenes.

Opening up on his frustrations and the reason behind his imminent exit, the manager said: "There's one main reason: the distrust shown by the management since I arrived. If we go back to the beginning, when I was told there would be a coaching change [in 2024], my agent put me in touch with the management. I had three video calls: with Arnaud Tanguy [CEO], Laurent Koscielny [sporting director], and with the president.

"Afterwards, I learned I wasn't the chosen coach. Laurent Abergel, who knew me, "insisted" with the president. Laurent [Abergel] took on a heavy responsibility, because it wasn't easy, with the objective of an immediate return to Ligue 1. I had accepted the challenge, which was fantastic, because I felt capable of it. But I signed under these conditions, which clearly show there were many doubts about me, that the management wasn't very sure of their choice."