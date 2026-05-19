Vinicius Junior confirms split from girlfriend Virginia Fonseca as Real Madrid star releases emotional statement

Fonseca had already addressed the breakup on May 15. In her own statement to followers, the influencer spoke about living authentically and maintaining her identity while navigating a high-profile relationship.

She wrote: "I will always allow myself to live. To truly live, without fear, without calculations, and without ceasing to be who I am. While we were together, I dedicated myself fully, as I do to everything I set out to do in my life. After all, I've always been very intense, always very focused on our dreams and my responsibilities. But I'm also a woman, and I wanted to allow myself to experience that without creating any barriers, while preserving the respect I've always had in any relationship."



