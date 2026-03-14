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Mitchell Fretton

Real Madrid player ratings vs Elche: Dean Huijsen does it all! Defender stars at both ends and Federico Valverde & Arda Guler net stunning goals as Alvaro Arbeloa's side stay hot on Barcelona's tail

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 win over struggling Elche to put the pressure back on La Liga leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos built on their thrashing of Manchester City in the Champions League, with Federico Valverde among the goal scorers again in the Spanish capital. Although it was substitute Arda Guler who stole the show with a stunning strike from his own half in the dying stages.

As expected, Madrid were met by a stubborn Elche side who were content to sit deep. Los Blancos did allow their opponents plenty of possession in the first half, with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa hoping to open up some more space on the counter attack.

Brahim Diaz had a penalty claim waved away after he was bundled over on the edge of the penalty box, a moment that sparked some excitement in a game that was at risk of becoming a tame affair in the Spanish capital.

That was until Antonio Rudiger took matters into his own hands. With a few minutes to go before the break, a Madrid free-kick was parried back into a crowded penalty area. The ball fell to the German defender, who hit a sweet volley into the back of the net to give his side the lead. 

Madrid were not done there. With Elche now pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Federico Valverde - fresh off his hat-trick heroics against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday - hit another sweet strike right into the top corner to put his side in a very comfortable position heading into half-time.

It should have been 3-0 a few seconds into the second half. Diaz once again was causing problems and chased down a loose ball, fended off his man and bounded towards the goal. But the Madrid man blazed his effort over the bar, to the frustration of Vinicius Junior, who had sprinted the length of the pitch to support him.

Dean Huijsen eventually added a third to completely kill the game. After heading into the box for a set piece, the former Bournemouth man remained in the final third and got on the end of a beautiful Daniel Yanez cross to seal all three points.

Arda Guler capped off a great night for Madrid, spotting the goalkeeper off his line with just seconds to go and scoring from his own half, wiping away any disappointment from the players after a late consolation for the visitors.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-ELCHEAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Was never really troubled on a comfortable evening for the Belgian.

    Dani Carvajal (5/10):

    Wasn't in the game much and was given a rest with 25 minutes to go.

    Antonio Rudiger (7/10):

    Swept up any danger that came his way and his sweet volley got Madrid off the mark in the first half.

    Dean Huijsen (8/10):

    Bossed the backline and crept up with a goal of his own in the second half.

     Fran Garcia (6/10):

    Recycled the ball for Valverde's goal and like much of the Madrid defence, was never under any real pressure. 

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  • Real Madrid CF v Elche CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Federico Valverde (8/10):

    Picked up where he left off against City and could not have hit his goal and better. 

    Thiago Pitarch (5/10):

    Struggled to impose himself on the game, leading to his withdrawal early in the second half.

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Got himself into some advanced areas while doing his main job of sweeping up the middle of the park well.

    Eduardo Camavinga (5/10):

    Played in a slightly unfamiliar wider role, meaning he had less influence than he would have liked.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-ELCHEAFP

    Attack

    Brahim Diaz (7/10):

    Ran his socks off, but some bad decision-making in the final third let him down slightly.

    Vinicius Junior (6/10):

    Made all the right runs but lacked the service on a night where his team-mates stole the show.

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  • Real Madrid CF v Elche CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Arda Guler (8/10):

    Brought the required energy to Madrid's midfield when he came on and capped off a good performance with a sensational strike from his own half.

    Daniel Yanez (7/10):

    Grabbed an assist on what was an impressive cameo.

    Gonzalo Garcia (5/10):

    Never really found a way into the game.

    Diego Aguado (6/10):

    Put in a decent half hour shift in defence.

    Cesar Palacios (6/10):

    Looked lively in the middle of the park.

    Manuel Angel (5/10):

    Was unfortunate to concede an own goal in the dying minutes.

    Alvaro Arbeloa (8/10):

    Won the game in the first half which allowed him to throw the academy players on at no risk and rest some key players.

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