Real Madrid Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Jude Bellingham holds off Vinicius Jr and Toni Kroos after memorable debut campaign

Carlo Ancelotti's side are eyeing a historic double, with the Englishman surrounded by a sublime supporting cast

This was supposed to be a difficult season for Real Madrid. With Karim Benzema gone and no Kylian Mbappe to replace him, Carlo Ancelotti's side were expected to go through something of a transitional season. Instead, they have regained La Liga's title and are favourites to win a 15th European Cup after reaching the Champions League final.

Many players have stepped up to make this such a memorable campaign at Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Jr has stepped up in the biggest moments, Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a debut season to remember while the soon-to-retire Toni Kroos has rolled back the years in midfield.

With that in mind, GOAL has rated every Real Madrid player's performance this season to figure out who should win the club's Player of the Season award...

Previous update: March 2, 2024.