Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid's next manager?! National team boss emerges as surprise candidate to take over at the Bernabeu
Shock candidate for the Bernabeu
The ex-Marseille and Chelsea player has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next manager of Real Madrid. According to reports from RMC Sport, the French national team boss is on a shortlist of high-profile names being considered by Florentino Perez to take the reins at the Bernabeu.
Deschamps, who has been at the helm of the French national team for 14 years, is set to step down following the conclusion of the World Cup. While Zinedine Zidane has long been touted as his most likely successor with the national team, Deschamps' own future is now pointing towards a return to club football with the biggest club in the world.
- AFP
Struggles in the post-Ancelotti era
The interest in Deschamps comes at a time of significant instability for Los Blancos. Since the departure of Carlo Ancelotti in June 2025, the club has struggled to maintain its place at the pinnacle of the game. Xabi Alonso was brought in with high expectations last summer, but the former Bayer Leverkusen man failed to adapt and was sacked just seven months into his tenure.
The current incumbent, Alvaro Arbeloa, took over in January but has found life difficult in the hot seat. Real Madrid are facing the prospect of another season without a major trophy, and defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich could prove to be the final straw for the former defender's coaching stint, despite his close personal relationship with the club president.
Logic behind the Deschamps move
There are three key factors making Deschamps an attractive prospect for Madrid. Firstly, his reputation as a leader of men is unparalleled, having managed big egos with Monaco, Juventus, Marseille, and France. In a dressing room like Madrid's, where management of individuals is as crucial as tactical acumen, Deschamps is seen as a perfect fit.
Furthermore, his track record of winning speaks for itself. He led Monaco to a Champions League final, won Ligue 1 with Marseille, and guided France to World Cup glory in 2018 followed by a final appearance in 2022. Additionally, he already possesses strong relationships with key Madrid stars like Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, and his ability to speak Spanish is viewed as a major advantage.
- AFP
Wide-open future for the Frenchman
Despite the growing noise surrounding his future, Deschamps remains focuses on his current duties with the French Football Federation. He has consistently refused to discuss what comes next, though sources close to the manager suggest he is keeping all options open, including potential offers from elsewhere in Europe and Saudi Arabia. His entourage explain that he has the freedom to choose and that he does not rule anything out.