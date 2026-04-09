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Magdy Obaid

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Rafinha’s exit seems imminent. How long can Barcelona keep resorting to “strategic solutions” just to stay afloat?

Transfers
Raphinha
Barcelona
Al Hilal
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal now has a golden opportunity to secure its coveted title.

Barcelona could unexpectedly sell one of its star players during the next summer transfer window, despite his positive impact on the team’s performance. 

Brazilian winger Rafinha, whose recent form has brightened Barça’s attack, is now at the centre of speculation inside the Catalan club.

Spanish media report that Barça’s hierarchy is ready to listen to offers for the Brazilian during the summer window, with his exit considered highly likely.

Barcelona must balance its books while strengthening defence and attack, and selling the Brazilian could provide the funds to do so. 

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In this context, Raphinha has emerged as a key asset whose sale could reshape the club’s entire summer.

  • Raphinha is available for transfer, but only at a significant fee.

    At 29, Raphinha was a key figure in Xavi Hernández’s project at Barcelona and remained so under current head coach Hansi Flick; however, his status has slipped in recent months.

    According to Spanish outlet ‘Fichajes’, his form has slipped slightly due to recurring injuries, and both coaching staff and management feel he has peaked at the club.

    The report adds that sporting director Deco views this summer as the perfect window to cash in, while the player’s market value remains high and several top clubs are monitoring his situation.

    The Brazilian winger is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, with reports suggesting some suitors are ready to bid up to €100 million.

    Such a fee would be welcome as the club looks to reduce wages and pursue more affordable transfers.

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  • FC Barcelona v Atlético de Madrid - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Frequent absences give a negative impression

    Rafinha has been sidelined repeatedly this season, both for Barcelona and the Brazil national team, due to injury. Ahead of his latest absence, the Barça star spoke about his fitness following the 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés in La Liga’s 27th round.

    According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the Blaugrana players stressed the importance of managing fatigue and the value of the three points after the match, with the Brazilian coming on as a substitute in the second half.

    “I’m not stiff or tired, as some might think,” he explained. “I’d just been dealing with a minor knock and got some rest.” 

    He added: “I feel in good shape; fatigue from the last match is normal, but there are certainly players who are more exhausted than I am.”

  • The Brazilian star is central to big-money transfers.

    For the Catalan club’s hierarchy, selling Rafeina in the next summer transfer window is not solely a financial decision.

    Offloading the winger would trim the wage bill and inject immediate liquidity, strengthening Barça’s bargaining power in pursuit of high-profile targets such as Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni and Argentine striker Julián Álvarez.

    Moreover, La Liga’s 1:1 financial rule means selling a high-value asset is essential if the club is to register new signings without constraints.

    As a result, Raphinha’s future at the club now hinges on whether he stays put or becomes a strategic asset for transfer-window manoeuvring.

    The next few weeks will decide whether the Brazilian stays in Flick’s plans or becomes the defining transfer of the 2026 window, opening the door to the new era Barça supporters crave at the Camp Nou.

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  • رافينياEPA

    Al-Hilal have placed Rafeena on their shortlist of transfer targets.

    According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal is readying a €100m package to secure the services of Raphinha, whose Barcelona contract expires in 2028.

    According to El Nacional, the Saudis will table a €80 million guaranteed fee plus €20 million in add-ons.

    Although the winger’s contract carries a €1 billion release clause, a verbal agreement with sporting director Deco means Barça will enter talks if the right offer materialises.

Saudi Pro League
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Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
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Espanyol
ESP