Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has stepped in to protect young player Thiago Bitarch from the advances of Europe’s top clubs.

Pitarch has attracted significant attention thanks to his outstanding performances since being promoted to the first team by manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

Pitarch is 18 years old and his contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2027.

Defensa Central reported, citing The Athletic, that Pérez has moved quickly to ensure Bitar’s long-term future at the club.

Pitarch recently announced that he would represent Spain, rather than playing for Morocco.

Indeed, Bitarch has played for Spain’s Under-19s and helped them qualify for the European Championship.