Pep Guardiola gets a statue! Man City confirm plan to celebrate departing coach with stand to be named after him

Speaking during his press conference, Guardiola admitted he was touched by the gesture from the club as he prepares to leave Manchester after a hugely successful decade in charge.

"Khaldoon [Al Mubarak] called me this morning to say that the club took that decision," Guardiola said. "I have no words. I like the feeling that my vibe or my energy will be there forever. So I like that feeling."

Club owner Sheikh Mansour also praised Guardiola’s influence on and off the pitch, insisting his legacy stretches beyond the trophies won during his tenure.

"I said a long time ago that Manchester City should have the very best people at its disposal, both on and off the field. For ten years Pep has been the personification of that ambition,” Mansour explained on the club's official website. "He has made an indelible imprint on the DNA of the Club. One that is borne more from how he won than from the many trophies he lifted. He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part."