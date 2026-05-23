‘I want to confess' - Pep Guardiola reveals his biggest regret at Man City

Reflecting on the clinical nature of that squad cull, the 55-year-old manager conceded that his uncompromising approach lacked professional fairness. Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “I want to confess something. I have regrets. When you take a lot of decisions, you make mistakes.

"There is one regret I have deep inside for many years: I don’t give the chance to Joe Hart to prove himself, how good a keeper he was, you know? And I should have done. All respect for Claudio [Bravo], respect for Ederson, when he came in he was important. But in that moment I should have said ‘OK Joe, let’s try to do it together and if it doesn’t work then OK, we change it’. But it happened.”