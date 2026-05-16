'Erling Haaland will score' - Pep Guardiola promises Man City striker will end Wembley hoodoo in FA Cup final against Chelsea

Addressing the media during his pre-match press conference, Guardiola reacted with good humour when questioned about his talismanic striker's surprising lack of goals in showpiece fixtures.

The Spanish tactician welcomed the statistic before guaranteeing a definitive end to the drought. Guardiola said: “Good. I like these kind of questions. Tomorrow it’s going to happen. The opposite side don’t ask me the question, on this side it’s good. Tomorrow he will score.”