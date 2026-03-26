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Has Oliver Glasner talked himself out of contention for Man Utd job? Departing Crystal Palace boss sent ‘stepping stone’ warning
Glasner delivered first trophy in Crystal Palace's history
Glasner saw his stock soar when working in German football with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt - with Europa League glory being savoured with the latter in 2022. He was lured to England in February 2024.
The 51-year-old remained on an upward career trajectory when overseeing a first major trophy win for Palace - as they stunned Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final. The Eagles went on to beat Liverpool in the Community Shield while making their way into continental competition.
A productive run to the Conference League quarter-finals has been enjoyed this season, but ultimate success there will not be enough to keep Glasner in south London. He has already announced that a fresh start will be sought when his current contract expires in the summer.
It was suggested at one stage that Glasner could be lined up as Manchester United’s next permanent manager, as they work under the guidance of interim boss Michael Carrick for now. He is, however, considered to have tumbled down that pecking order.
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Is Glasner still a permanent manager option for Man Utd?
Former Eagles striker Morrison - speaking via Freebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers - told GOAL when asked if Glasner will require another stepping stone before taking charge of a truly elite club: “Yeah, he is now. He’s going to have to have a good end to the season and hopefully bring Palace the Europa Conference League.
“His stock was so high, but all the stuff that’s happened and the things that he’s said in the media - other clubs will see that and think, do we really want someone like that at our football club?
“But the job he’s done at Palace has been brilliant. But sometimes you’re only judged on the last few things you’ve done. He might get a job in Europe for sure. But at the moment, I think how they finish the season - and if they can win the Europa Conference League - his stock rises again and there’ll be a lot of clubs looking to tempt Glasner. For sure.”
How Glasner angered Palace's board and supporters
Glasner spoke out against the Palace board after seeing Eberechi Eze sold to Arsenal in the summer of 2025 while few proven new arrivals were welcomed on board. He said, with club captain Marc Guehi only being retained until January before linking up with Manchester City as his contract ran down: “If you play European football for the first time in your history, you should invest and not save. Everything was pretty clear and I didn't say anything but today I think it is also time to speak about it that we missed the chance to play an even better season in the summer.”
Glasner went on to anger Eagles supporters when aiming a “stay humble” jibe in their direction. He was subjected to taunts from the stands during a Conference League draw with Zrinjski Mostar. The Austrian responded by saying: “I always said the most important thing is stay humble and it’s the same for the fans. Never forget where you’re coming from. I think a few who are so critical are not so humble and forget where they came from, and you get punished for this.”
A banner reading “Fans disrespected - Glasner finished” was unveiled during Palace’s win over Wolves at Selhurst Park on February 22. Chants of “1-0 to the humble boys” also rang out amid disgruntled supporters.
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Glasner's contract at Selhurst Park will expire in the summer
No change in the dugout has been made since then, with Palace prepared to let Glasner see out his deal, but it remains to be seen what the short and long-term future has in store for both parties as they bid to use recent triumphs as springboards and building blocks.