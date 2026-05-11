The Dutch starlet told ESPN after Feyenoord's 1-1 draw with AZ Alkmaar: "It's no secret that clubs are keeping an eye on me and that a move could be on the cards this summer. I don't want to keep that a secret either. I have not made up my mind yet, and I am still under contract with Feyenoord. It could well have been my last home game, but I do not want to say that too soon."
Translated by
"No secret": FC Bayern Munich transfer target is causing a stir
According to Sky, talks between Read's camp and the German record champions have stalled. The reason, as so often in modern football, is the transfer fee. Feyenoord are reportedly holding out for around 30 million euros—a hefty sum for a teenager who has yet to prove consistent form at the highest level.
Given his injury history—a persistent thigh problem that has sidelined him since late November, including a substitute appearance against Alkmaar—the Bavarians are reluctant to sanction such a hefty outlay.
- AFP
Manchester City are monitoring Read.
Read has proven he belongs on the big stage. In 53 Eredivisie appearances, he has tallied 16 contributions (five goals, eleven assists). He has also experienced Champions League and Europa League football. A modern, attack-minded full-back, he fills a role Bayern still need.
However, as Bild and Sky Sports have recently reported, Manchester City have entered the race for the right-back. The Sky Blues are closely monitoring the 19-year-old in the final stages of the season and are weighing a move.
Should the Citizens pursue him aggressively, his price could rise further, especially since he remains under contract in Rotterdam until 2029. Liverpool were previously linked but chose not to act in the winter window.
Givairo Read: His performance statistics in professional football
Season Club Matches Goals Assists 2022/23 FC Volendam 1 - - 2023/24 Feyenoord Feyenoord 1 - - 2024/25 Feyenoord 37 3 8 2025/26 Feyenoord 19 2 3