Newcastle owners prepared to sell stake in Premier League club to fund new stadium plans

The sovereign wealth fund, according to Reuters, is in active talks with third-party investors regarding the sale of a minority stake in Newcastle United. The move is designed to inject fresh capital into the Tyneside club as they transition into the next phase of their ambitious project. By issuing new shares to a prospective backer, the owners hope to bypass some of the rigid constraints faced by teams looking to spend heavily in the Premier League.

While PIF remains the majority shareholder, this new strategy marks a shift in how the club's finances are managed. With the matter, the fund is weighing up various options to increase liquidity, including the potential securitisation of Newcastle’s commercial revenue. This would allow the club to continue its aggressive recruitment strategy while maintaining a sustainable long-term financial model.