New suitor for Barcelona striker: Could a shock transfer be in the works for Robert Lewandowski?

The striker has repeatedly declined to discuss his future, insisting he has yet to make a decision. "I will wait for the options to come in and then choose what's best for me and my family," he told reporters during FC Barcelona's title celebrations.

Speaking later to Polish TV channel Eleven Sports, the 37-year-old was slightly more specific, admitting he could even contemplate a move to a "smaller league" down the road. "I'm almost 38, but I feel good and I'm considering it," he stated.

Under Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, Lewandowski has remained a regular starter, though he has occasionally begun games on the bench. His record of 18 goals and four assists across 43 appearances and 2,200 minutes is still impressive.