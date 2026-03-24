New San Siro: the environmental assessment process gets underway, a crucial step for Inter and Milan

The news had been in the air for some time and has now been officially confirmed: according to a report by Calcio e Finanza, Milan CityCouncil has launched the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) for the urban development plan known as “GFU San Siro”, submitted by Stadio San Siro S.p.A., the company that owns most of the land involved.

This is the procedure that precedes the approval of the implementation plan, which will define in detail the future of the area around the historic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, including the construction of a new stadium and all the ancillary activities designed to ensure the area is ‘alive’ every day of the week, not just during matches.