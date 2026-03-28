A new Dejan Kulusevski? Tottenham star admits he 'won't be the same player' after surgery but insists he is 'finally seeing the light' as long-awaited return nears

The primary concern for Spurs supporters and Sweden fans alike has been whether the winger can rediscover the explosive form that made him a Premier League standout. Kulusevski, however, is not interested in simply returning to his previous level. He believes the time away from the pitch has allowed him to develop a new perspective on the game and his own physical capabilities, prompting a bold transformation in his playing style.

Addressing the doubts regarding his potential performance levels, Kulusevski was defiant. "I hear people talking: 'Will he be the same player when he returns?' No, I won't be the same player," he stated firmly. "I'll be much better and much stronger, smarter and better for my teammates. It's the driving force I have. It's a challenge that I haven't been able to overcome so far, since I'm not healthy. But it's not over yet and now is when the second game begins."



