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Mohamed Mansi

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Moroccan star: Spanish chants mocking Islam simply amuse me

Rayo Vallecano vs AEK Athens
Rayo Vallecano
AEK Athens
Conference League
Morocco
I. Akhomach
Spain
Morocco

Akhomach hopes the 2030 World Cup final will be held in Morocco

Moroccan forward Elias Akhomach played a key role in Rayo Vallecano’s first-leg Europa Conference League quarter-final against AEK Athens.

The Morocco international scored once and provided another assist as Rayo cruised to a 3-0 win.

After the match, Akhomach condemned the Islamophobic chants that have echoed around Spanish grounds recently, notably the refrain “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim”.

Similar racist chants were heard during Spain’s friendly against Egypt, which ended goalless, and were repeated by Atlético Madrid fans before their Champions League match against Barcelona last Wednesday.

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  • Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v AEK Athens FC - UEFA Conference League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Akhomach tips Morocco to beat Spain

    In an interview with *AS* on the show *El Larguero*, Elias Akhomach dismissed the controversy surrounding offensive chants, stating, “People make a big deal out of the offensive chants, but it doesn’t matter to me and it doesn’t affect me.”

    He added that if anyone directs such abuse at him directly, he will simply laugh and wish them well.

    Putting the controversy aside, Akhomach then stressed the sporting side, urging his Rayo Vallecano teammates not to drop their guard. 

    “The first leg finished 3–0, but in Greece we start from zero; we have to go there to win,” he stated.

    Although born in Spain, Akhomach immediately named Morocco as his preferred venue for the 2030 World Cup final, stressing, “In Morocco, in my country, always.”

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    Disastrous defeat for Morocco against Senegal in the African Youth Championship.

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