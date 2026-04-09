Mohammed Kudus' season could be OVER as Tottenham winger suffers devastating injury setback

Tottenham are sweating over the fitness of Kudus after the winger reportedly suffered a fresh injury issue that could end his domestic season. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since January with quad and hamstring problems, and while the club had hoped for a return to action this month, those plans have now been thrown into disarray.

According to a report by The Sun, the latest complication is believed to be related to his quad, and there are growing concerns that the former West Ham man could require surgery to fix the problem. With Spurs locked in a desperate battle to avoid the drop, losing their £55 million summer signing for the final run-in represents a nightmare scenario.