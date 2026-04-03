Mircea Lucescu suffers heart attack a day after resigning as Romania coach

Medical staff at the university hospital in Bucharest released an urgent update regarding the 80-year-old’s status following the sudden complications. The facility confirmed that emergency protocols were enacted immediately to stabilise the former Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk boss.

According to a statement published by the newspaper Libertatea, the hospital's representatives provided clarity on his current clinical state: "This morning the patient suffered an acute heart attack. He was taken to the emergency room and immediately received the necessary medical and therapeutic measures. His condition is currently stable and he is being carefully monitored by specialists."







