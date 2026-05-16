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Middlesbrough issue bombshell 'spygate' statement calling for EFL to BAN Southampton from Championship play-off final
Boro demand showpiece expulsion
Middlesbrough have plunged English football into chaos by formally requesting that Southampton be thrown out of the £200 million promotion decider against Hull City. The fury ignited after a Saints analyst, William Salt, was allegedly caught covertly recording Boro’s private training sessions from behind a tree at Rockliffe Park. After losing the semi-final tie 2-1 on aggregate, Middlesbrough are now threatening aggressive legal action if the governing body fails to act. Consequently, the EFL has charged the south coast outfit and fast-tracked an independent disciplinary hearing.
Teesside outfit demand justice
The Riverside hierarchy expressed deep fury regarding the competitive impact of the alleged covert operation conducted under Southampton manager Tonda Eckert.
Demanding the ultimate sporting punishment, Middlesbrough said: “The conduct at issue, namely the observation and recording of our training session ahead of a fixture of such significance, goes to the heart of sporting integrity and fair competition. In these circumstances, the only appropriate response is a sporting sanction which would prevent Southampton FC from participating in the EFL Championship play-off final.
"We remain hopeful that the EFL, as regulator, will pursue such a sanction before the Disciplinary Commission in order to protect the integrity of the game, safeguard all member clubs, and deter any attempt in the future to obtain an unfair and unlawful advantage in pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.”
Legal escalation over hearing
Frustrated at being barred from the immediate legal proceedings, the club statement added: “Middlesbrough FC notes the decision of the Disciplinary Commission not to permit the club to intervene in the proceedings brought by the EFL against Southampton FC.
"The club regrets that outcome given we are directly affected by the matters under consideration and hold relevant factual evidence as to the events in question and their competitive impact. The club reserves all its legal rights.”
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Wembley scheduling in jeopardy
An Independent Disciplinary Commission will formally convene by Tuesday, May 19, to dictate the fate of both clubs. The EFL has admitted that the highly anticipated final on May 23 faces severe disruption, with contingency plans including the potential reinstatement of Middlesbrough or a total postponement of the fixture.
With a whistleblower reportedly set to expose further infractions, travelling supporters have been warned to avoid booking non-refundable accommodations while the independent panel evaluates these unprecedented, volatile circumstances.