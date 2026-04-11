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Michael Carrick warns he won't rush Lisandro Martinez back for blockbuster Leeds clash as Man Utd boss provides Matthijs de Ligt update
Carrick prioritises long-term fitness for Martinez
Martinez has been sidelined since early February with a persistent calf injury, leaving a significant void in the heart of the United defence. While the World Cup winner has returned to the grass and participated in a recent training camp in Ireland, Carrick is wary of bringing him back too soon, even with Harry Maguire unavailable through suspension. In fact, Carrick refused to commit to starting Martinez, even though it could mean pairing 19-year-old Ayden Heaven with 20-year-old Leny Yoro to face the physical threat of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Addressing the situation, Carrick said: "It’s just that call we make, he won’t be pushed into anything. It’s important the boys are ready, as important as the next game always is, it’s the bigger picture. That’s a decision we’ll take. He’s been back training, back on the grass but we have to make the right decision and make sure that he’s ready."
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De Ligt recovery remains a work in progress
The defensive outlook remains complicated for United, as Matthijs de Ligt continues his rehabilitation from a back injury. The Dutch international has been out of action since late November and was noticeably absent from the squad's recent trip to Ireland, as he is yet to resume outdoor training sessions.
“The reason he didn’t come is he’s not quite on the grass,” Carrick explained when asked about De Ligt's absence. “Patrick [Dorgu] came with us because his stage is a little further on. Mattha isn’t quite at that stage yet. So it was important for him to continue his rehab and try and get back. There’s nothing else really around it.”
Tough process in the treatment room
When pressed on De Ligt’s recovery, Carrick defended the medical staff's cautious approach, noting that every player's rehabilitation is unique. “Treatment and rehab,” Carrick replied, when asked about De Ligt's workload. “The reason he didn’t come [to Ireland] is he’s not quite on the grass."
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Embracing the heat of the Leeds rivalry
Despite defensive injuries, Carrick is relishing a night clash against fierce rivals Leeds - team he curiously never faced at Old Trafford during his 12 -year United playing career. Seeking to extend his perfect five-game home winning streak, the head coach hopes the evening kick-off will 'crank up' the atmosphere against a foe United have faced infrequently since 2004."
“Rivalries are there for a really good reason,” Carrick said. “To be part of the intensity, the emotion and passion that go into it. Obviously we need to keep it within the margins but it’s part of the game we love going up against the other team. And going in and battling it out on the pitch, it’s something you’ve got to embrace and it’s why we’re involved in these type of games. We’re certainly aware of it, I’m aware of it and the players are aware of the extra that it means more on top of the standard three points.”