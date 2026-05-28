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'I'd love to stay' - Memphis Depay makes clear statement on Corinthians future as ex-Man Utd forward awaits new contract with Brazilian side
A desire to remain in Brazil
Returning to the starting lineup during Corinthians' recent Copa Libertadores clash against Platense, Depay took the opportunity to address the mounting speculation regarding his stay in Sao Paulo. With his current contract set to expire in June, the Dutch international remains locked in talks with the club's board, including football director Marcelo Paz, to find a middle ground for an extension.
"I think I've already spoken enough, I've done enough, I think everyone knows my desire. The club, the fans, they know that I love Corinthians. I would love to stay, obviously it is not that easy, but we are looking at the best way to negotiate," Depay told reporters in the mixed zone at the Neo Quimica Arena.
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Reflecting on two years at the club
Since arriving in Brazil, Memphis has become a focal point of the Timao attack and a fan favourite. Reflecting on his journey so far, the forward noted how much the club has evolved since his debut, even if he feels there is more to achieve. He highlighted that while the team's situation has improved significantly, the job is far from finished in terms of silverware and progress.
"Honestly, I see myself here. These two years passed quickly. I remember the first time I was here in front of you. I remember the situation we, as a team, were in. And, two years later, it's a totally different feeling. But still far, I think, from what I want to achieve here and what the club needs. This fight is far from over," the former Lyon star explained.
Demanding ambition from Corinthians
As negotiations continue behind the scenes, Depay has challenged the club to show the same level of ambition that he holds. Netherlands' all-time leading scorer is looking for more than just a financial agreement; he wants to see a structural commitment to winning titles for the supporters.
"I think I said in my first press conference that I came here with a purpose, but after two years, so many things happened that my purpose also changed." Depay added. "But my feeling is still here, at Corinthians. So let's see. I'm going to the World Cup. And, in the end, it's a combination between me and the club, which also needs to show its ambition. What is the ambition for us, for the club, for the fans? Corinthians is a huge club. And it deserves, I say again, it deserves more titles. It deserves more organization. It deserves many good things. And the fans are some of the people who deserve it most."
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World Cup duties beckon
Depay's immediate focus will now shift to the international stage after being named in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup. His participation in the tournament means he will miss Corinthians' upcoming fixtures, including the clash against Gremio, leaving his club future to be settled while he is on national team duty.
The forward heads to the World Cup having made 14 appearances for the Timao in a season that has been disrupted by a two-month injury lay-off.