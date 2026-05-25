AFP
Napoli's new manager? AC Milan boss Max Allegri becomes surprise frontrunner to replace Antonio Conte after San Siro sacking
Allegri emerges as top target for De Laurentiis
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan manager Allegri has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to become the next Napoli boss. The Tuscan tactician is currently viewed as the preferred choice by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to fill the void left by the departing coaching staff and steer the club toward a new competitive cycle.
The situation at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has moved quickly following the official exit of Conte. After two seasons that yielded a Scudetto, an Italian Super Cup, and a second-place finish, the club confirmed they were moving in a different direction. Now, the hierarchy in Naples is convinced that Allegri has the pedigree required to maintain their status at the top of Italian football.
- AFP
The end of the road at AC Milan
Allegri’s potential move to Naples comes amidst a period of significant uncertainty at the San Siro that resulted in his dismissal on Monday. Despite his reputation, his second stint with the Rossoneri reached its after just one season, following Milan's failure to qualify for the Champions League after finishing the season in fifth place.
While Allegri was under contract with the Milanese giants for 2027, the prospect of a fresh start in the south of Italy appears to have been irresistable. De Laurentiis has long been an admirer of Allegri’s pragmatism, and the timing finally appears right for the two parties to strike a deal that would see one of Italy's most successful coaches switch allegiances.
A reunion with Manna
One of the key factors driving this pursuit is the presence of Giovanni Manna at Napoli. The sporting director has a relationship with Allegri, having previously worked with him at Juventus. This existing chemistry is seen as a vital component in Napoli's recruitment strategy to ensure a smooth transition following Conte's tenure.
According to Calciomercato, Manna has held a dinner meeting in Milan with Allegri. The Partenopei have reportedly made a direct approach for the Italian tactician as they actively look to fill the managerial void that will be left by Conte’s departure.
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Sarri Out of Napoli Race
The managerial landscape in Italy is shifting rapidly, with Maurizio Sarri also set for a new adventure. The former Lazio boss is reportedly on the verge of joining Atalanta, a move that further clears the path for Napoli to focus entirely on Allegri. With Sarri no longer an option for the top jobs elsewhere, the focus has shifted entirely to the Milan boss.
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sarri is set to sign as the new Atalanta manager, with a contract already agreed upon between both parties. The experienced tactician will step in to replace Raffaele Palladino.