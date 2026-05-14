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Massimiliano Allegri considering AC Milan exit amid Zlatan Ibrahimovic feud
Turmoil at San Siro
Internal divisions at Milan have reached a breaking point, with head coach Allegri increasingly isolated amid a toxic "everyone against everyone" atmosphere. According to Corriere della Sera, tensions exploded between Allegri and Ibrahimovic following a defeat to Napoli in early April, triggered by a dispute over the selection of a third-choice goalkeeper for next season. This friction coincides with an alarming run of form on the pitch, as the Rossoneri have secured just one victory in their last six matches, leaving Champions League qualification in significant jeopardy.
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Historic friction resurfaces
The current animosity between Allegri and Ibrahimovic mirrors a notorious 2012 clash in the Emirates Stadium locker room following Milan's Champions League round of 16 second leg against Arsenal. Curiously, that confrontation also stemmed from a goalkeeping issue, illustrating a relationship that has been fraught with tension since Ibrahimovic’s playing days.
Recounting the incident, the Swedish legend has noted: "We'd lost 3-0 to Arsenal, and Allegri was all happy. It's true that we'd advanced, but it was nothing to laugh about, and I pointed it out to him. Allegri replied: 'You, Ibra, think about yourself, you screwed up...' I told him he'd screwed up... he was scared, so he'd brought two goalkeepers to the bench."
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Tactical interference and distrust
Allegri is said to be frustrated by Ibrahimovic’s perceived interference, which involves the Swede making direct phone calls to star players such as Rafael Leao and Youssouf Fofana to offer tactical advice. They are said to no longer be on speaking terms, with Ibrahimovic keeping away from the club base. Furthermore, the coach is disgruntled by a lack of transparency regarding the club’s transfer strategy; after being told funds were unavailable in January, the hierarchy suddenly sanctioned a €30 million move for Jean-Philippe Mateta. Allegri has remained publicly diplomatic despite the chaos, recently stating: "My goal is to stay as long as possible."
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Decision time for Allegri
The next 180 minutes of Serie A football will determine Milan's European fate and likely provide the final catalyst for Allegri to cut short a contract that currently runs until June 2027. Should he vacate the San Siro, the 2011 Scudetto-winning coach is being strongly linked with a move to the Italian national team under Giovanni Malago's guidance. Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic appears poised to consolidate power as the club's "strongman", with rumours circulating that he may look to install Fabio Paratici as the new sporting director to oversee a major summer rebuild.