Man Utd goal should not have stood after Bryan Mbeumo handball as PGMOL chief Howard Webb apologises to Nottingham Forest

In a direct move to address the fallout from Sunday's match, Webb contacted Nottingham Forest officials on Monday to acknowledge that a mistake was made, The Telegraph reports.

The PGMOL chief accepted that referee Michael Salisbury and the officiating team were incorrect to allow the goal to stand, despite an obvious infringement by Mbeumo before the ball reached Cunha.

The controversy stems from a moment where Mbeumo appeared to use his right arm to control the ball, providing a crucial advantage that led to the finish. Despite a review by VAR official Peter Bankes, the goal was remarkably allowed to stand, sparking outrage from the Forest bench and pundits alike.