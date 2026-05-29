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A big spending spree for Michael Carrick? Man Utd receive huge financial boost in time for summer transfer window
Financial restructuring boosts United’s transfer power
United have significantly increased their spending capacity ahead of the summer transfer window after repaying £110 million on their revolving credit facility over the last six weeks, as per Manchester Evening News. Financial documents released alongside the club’s third-quarter results confirmed repayments of £50m on April 22, £20m on May 18 and £40m on May 27.
The repayments leave around £250m available on the facility, giving the club far greater flexibility in the market. Combined with improved revenue streams and savings from recent cost-cutting measures, United could now have close to £300m available for recruitment this summer. The financial improvement represents another major step under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has prioritised restructuring the club’s operations since taking control of football matters at Old Trafford.
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Midfield rebuild tops Carrick’s agenda
Despite the increased financial flexibility, United are expected to remain selective in the market. The club’s main priorities are strengthening central midfield, adding depth on the left wing and signing a new left-back. Talks are already progressing for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is reportedly valued at around £38m. However, United do not see the Brazilian as the long-term replacement for Casemiro.
The club are expected to continue their search for a specialist defensive midfielder once negotiations for Ederson are completed, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson among the names high on their shortlist. The Red Devils are aiming to avoid the reactive recruitment policies that have defined previous transfer windows and instead focus on long-term squad building under Carrick.
United hierarchy praise internal progress
United chief executive Omar Berrada welcomed the latest figures and praised the impact of the club’s internal changes. He said: "We feel very positive about the club's progress this season and the continuing positive impact of our business transformation initiatives."
Ratcliffe has made financial stability a key objective during his time at the club. The INEOS founder has pushed for tighter control over spending and wider business reforms to improve United’s long-term position while remaining compliant with profit and sustainability regulations.
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Pressure grows ahead of summer rebuild
The summer transfer window opens on June 15, giving United an early opportunity to move for priority targets. Club officials hope the improved financial position will allow them to complete deals quickly and avoid drawn-out negotiations that have disrupted preparations in previous seasons. This summer is also expected to be Carrick’s first real opportunity to shape the squad with full backing from the management. Expectations will now grow for United to turn their financial advantage into clear progress on the pitch.