Major row over squad selection! Mexico threatens to drop its own stars from the World Cup

"Any player who fails to report for selection today will be excluded from the World Cup," the federation announced on Wednesday morning (local time). On 28 April, national coach Javier Aguirre had named his 20-man squad for the tournament, comprising players from the Mexican league. The problem is that this falls outside the official international break and coincides with some of the most important club matches.

Deportivo Guadalajara president criticised the FMF, writing on X on Tuesday evening that agreements between clubs and the federation are "only valid if all parties adhere to them" and adding that he had "instructed the sporting director to ensure our players report to the club's facilities tomorrow".