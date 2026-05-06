With Liga MX's top clubs entering the decisive phase of the season, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has convened domestic-based national team players for a brief training camp that begins Wednesday evening, warning of severe consequences for any no-shows.
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Major row over squad selection! Mexico threatens to drop its own stars from the World Cup
"Any player who fails to report for selection today will be excluded from the World Cup," the federation announced on Wednesday morning (local time). On 28 April, national coach Javier Aguirre had named his 20-man squad for the tournament, comprising players from the Mexican league. The problem is that this falls outside the official international break and coincides with some of the most important club matches.
Deportivo Guadalajara president criticised the FMF, writing on X on Tuesday evening that agreements between clubs and the federation are "only valid if all parties adhere to them" and adding that he had "instructed the sporting director to ensure our players report to the club's facilities tomorrow".
Mexico's World Cup squad features twelve domestic-based players and fourteen plying their trade in Europe and other foreign leagues.
According to The Athletic, twelve nominated players are all but certain to make the World Cup squad. Nevertheless, players from Deportivo Toluca would have to miss key Liga MX play-off and CONCACAF Champions Cup fixtures to be considered for the final squad, which will be announced in roughly a month. A federation spokesperson added that 14 more players plying their trade in Europe and other foreign leagues will round out the World Cup party.
Before the tournament, Mexico will play friendlies against Ghana (23 May), Australia (31 May) and Serbia (4 June). El Tri will open its World Cup campaign against South Africa on 11 June in Mexico City, then face South Korea and the Czech Republic in Group A. Mexico is co-hosting the tournament with the USA and Canada.