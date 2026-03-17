Loïs Openda could leave Juventus and return to Lens: on one condition

Juventus have signed Openda from Leipzig on a loan deal with an option to buy, which becomes mandatory if certain conditions are met. The Bianconeri have invested €3.3 million for the loan, and this summer they will begin paying, in instalments, the €40.6 million buy-out fee, which will become official once it is mathematically certain that the team will finish in the top ten. Here is the statement regarding his signing: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2026, of the registration rights of the player Ikoma-Loïs Openda, for a fee of €3.3 million. Bonuses of up to €0.8 million are also provided for upon the achievement of certain sporting objectives. The agreement also includes an obligation on the part of Juventus to acquire the player’s sporting rights on a permanent basis should certain conditions be met during the 2025/2026 season. The agreed fee for the potential permanent acquisition is €40.6 million, payable over four financial years, plus ancillary costs of €1.7 million."